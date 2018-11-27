Digital Currency and Blockchain Weekly Round-Up – November 23rd, 2018
Nov 23, 2018 11:27 am UTC
European Commission to launch blockchain-focused initiative ‘IATBA’ in Q1 2019
Spanish banking giant BBVA has announced that it is one of the five banks invited to join the launch of the 'International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications' (IATBA), a European platform to promote the use of the 'blockchain'. It is expected to be legally set up as early as first quarter of 2019.
U.S. SEC imposes civil penalties for ICO securities offering registration violations
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has settled charges against two companies that sold digital tokens in initial coin offerings (ICOs). These are the SEC’s first cases that impose civil penalties solely for ICO securities offering registration violations. The SEC said that the companies – CarrierEQ Inc. (Airfox) and Paragon Coin Inc. – conducted ICOs last year after it issued a warning stating that ICOs can be securities offerings.
UK’s FCA to consult on regulatory perimeter guidance for cryptoassets by end of 2018
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), a financial regulatory body in the United Kingdom, is going to consult on crypto perimeter guidance by the end of this year, Christopher Woolard, Executive Director of Strategy and Competition at the FCA said recently.
Japan’s FSA seeks to bring crypto wallet services under regulatory scope
Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) last week announced its plans to regulate cryptocurrency wallet services, Bitcoin.com reported. At the recently held ninth cryptocurrency study group meeting, the regulator proposed a plan to regulate crypto wallet services and their providers.
South Korea seeks to tap blockchain, AI and big data for “smarter” e-government
South Korea’s Ministry of the Public Administration and Security has announced its plans to establish an “intelligent government roadmap” with central and local government bodies to operate a “smarter” e-government by using cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data.
Thailand unlikely to launch own digital currency in next 3 to 5 years, says BoT Governor
In response to the recent comments from Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said that it is unlikely that cryptocurrencies will be adopted by central banks in the near future, Finance Magnates reported referring to a report from the Chiang Rai Times.
Indian government likely to draft cryptocurrency regulations next month
The government of India is reportedly inching closer to establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.A government panel set up by the finance ministry last November could come up with draft regulations for cryptocurrencies in December 2018, Quartz reported, referring to a counter-affidavit filed in the Supreme Court of India by the Narendra Modi-led government on Monday.
Norwegian government ends tax incentives for crypto mining firms
The government of Norway has decided to end a power subsidy currently enjoyed by bitcoin miners, CoinDesk reported referring to a report from Aftenposten. In its state budget, the government said that normal electricity tax would be levied on cryptocurrency miners from January 2019.
Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority co-developing cryptocurrency with UAE central bank
The Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA) is going to launch its own cryptocurrency in 2019, Mohsen Al Zahrani, Head of Innovation at the SAMA, said recently. Referring to a report from the Saudi Press Agency, Finance Magnates reported that the cryptocurrency is being developed in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates.
