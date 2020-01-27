Lancashire Cricket and SecuTix use blockchain to improve user experience in purchasing tickets

Lancashire Cricket, a cricket club in the United Kingdom, announced on Jan. 24 that it will be using blockchain to improve its digital ticketing technology.

In a press release, Lancashire Cricket said that it is the first organization in the U.K to use blockchain in securing mobile tickets for domestic and international fixtures at Emirates Old Trafford in 2020. The club makes this possible by using TIXnGO, a new blockchain mobile tickets platform jointly developed with the help of ticketing solution SecuTix.

“I’m delighted that the Club has become the first organisation to use the new blockchain secure mobile tickets technology, as well introducing and developing a number of further enhancements to our ticketing operation at Emirates Old Trafford,” said Lancashire’s Head of Ticketing and Digital Systems, Jonathon Nuttall.

“During the 2019 season, over 80 per cent of tickets bought at Emirates Old Trafford have been made online, compared to less than 50 per cent in 2018 so it’s vitally important that we continue to improve the digital ticking technologies to ensure we make things as easy, and as enjoyable, as possible for those supporters booking with us.”

The company opted to use blockchain mobile tickets because it offers several benefits. This includes ensuring that genuine supporters get the tickets and eliminating the possibility of fake tickets, thereby giving Lancashire Cricket more control over who gains access to Emirates Old Trafford for domestic and international fixtures.

According to David Hornby, UK MD of SecuTix, blockchain technology can help organizations and fans address various ticketing issues. TIXnGO makes ticket purchases more secure by creating a unique, encrypted ticket for smartphones that is completely traceable, minus the risk of counterfeit tickets. The platform also offers a simpler process in transferring and reselling tickets.

The Club has tried various ticketing technology since last year in the hope of improving its users’ experience. It has been working with SecuTix, Lancashire’s ticketing service provider, in the last 18 months, to deliver enhanced ticket purchase experience to its users. Lancashire Cricket added that they are excited to continue their efforts in developing ticketing technologies.

